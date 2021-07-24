LANCASTER — An invasive mosquito species known to spread tropical diseases has been found in new locations in the Antelope Valley, and officials are warning residents to take precautions to prevent their spread.
The Aedes mosquitoes were found in two new locations in Palmdale, according to the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District. One site is near 35th Street East and Avenue Q-4, and one site is near 37th Street East and Avenue Q. Neither site has recorded this species before, and these are the first two detections of this year.
The Aedes mosquito is not native to the area but was first found here in October 2018. It was traced to Los Angeles, said District Manager Leann Verdick.
The Aedes mosquitos are typically found in more humid environments, she said, “but they are here.”
The mosquitos are known to carry different diseases than our native mosquitos, including yellow fever (they are sometimes known as Yellow Fever mosquitos), dengue fever, chokingunya and zika virus, according to officials.
So far, there is no indication that those diseases are being transmitted here, according to District entomologist Karen Mellor.
These mosquitos are black and white and are closely associated with human dwellings.
“Their favorite meal is humans,” Verdick said.
Unlike other mosquitos in the area, which generally bite at dusk and dawn, Aedes mosquitos actively pursue people all through the day. They tend to bite below the knees.
They are also attracted to smaller pools of water than other mosquitos, such as the dish under a flower pot.
“That’s why they’re a bigger problem,” Verdick said.
Residents are asked to report any day-time biting mosquitoes to the District at (661) 942-2917 or at www.avmosquito.org/submit-a-tip
District personnel have increased surveillance for the mosquitos, setting traps designed to attract egg-laying Aedes mosquitos. The traps contaminate the insects with a larvicide that is then carried to breeding sites, targeting larva in small and hard to find places. The adult mosquito is also infected with a mosquito-specific fungus that kills her before she can spread diseases.
To combat the native species that prefer larger bodies of water for breeding purposes, the agency recently completed its annual aerial survey, where it look for unmaintained swimming pools that provide tempting breeding grounds.
Poring over photos of backyards taken from an airplane, vector control officials look for the tell-tale “green pools” that indicate standing water ripe for breeding the biting pests.
After examining the photos from last month’s flight, officials are notifying about 900 property owners regarding what appear to be unkempt pools in their yards, Verdick said.
While helpful, the aerial photos are not foolproof, as what appears to be a green, algae-covered pool from the air may turn out to be a pool with a black bottom or a cover instead.
“We’re just going by the photo. It could look totally different in person,” Verdick said.
Those who receive letters but have clean or empty pool, or something misidentified as a pool, are asked to email or text a photo to the District.
Those who do have a green pool may contact the District to set up a treatment plan at no charge until the pool can be maintained or emptied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.