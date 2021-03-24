PALMDALE — The Palmdale Planning Commission unanimously approved a tentative tract map for 86 single-family homes on the west side of town between 65th and 70th streets west, approximately 650 feet south of West Avenue M.
The public hearing was continued from the Feb. 11 Planning Commission meeting to allow staff to sufficient time to allow clarifying information within the transportation section of the initial study, Associate Planner Justin Sauder said during a presentation at the March 11 meeting.
Residents who live near the proposed project area also expressed concerns at the Feb. 11 meeting about the obstruction of views, privacy, the loss of open space and impacts to the surrounding neighborhood.
Since the Feb. 11 meeting, applicant Royal Investors Group LLC agreed to lower the pad heights for the homes along the southern border of the project site in an effort to preserve the view the existing residents are accustomed to, Sauder said.
A resident who lives on the north side of the proposed project site addressed the Planning Commission during the March 11 meeting, asked for clarification on the boundaries in regard to obstructed views.
“My other concern is that I haven’t heard anything with regard to the health risk,” she said, adding she is concerned about dust and debris from the project that could put her in the hospital. “I have a severe medical condition with very, very low immunity.”
Royal Investors Group Project Manager Chris Pinero said the project will provide a piece of a missing puzzle in the community.
“It will extend roadways where barriers are today (and) connect multi-purpose trail along 70th Street West,” he said. “It creates new neighbors to shop at local businesses and provide desperately needed homes for the City of Palmdale.”
Pinero said they were not able to meet with residents due to COVID-19 restrictions as they have in the past, but they did conduct community outreach via letters to residents and businesses. They provided letters of support for the project to the Planning Commission rather than request supporters attend the meeting.
“Commissioners, what I ask tonight is of critical importance and that is that this project has met all of the City’s criteria and is consistent with the General Plan,” Pinero said. “So therefore we would respectfully request approval tonight.”
Commission Chairwoman Stacia Nemeth asked him for clarification as to the safety concerns raised by the resident.
“Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District sets the standards for construction and operational emissions and so through the air quality analysis, we looked at a list of construction emissions that could be generated by the site and they were all under the Antelope Valley’s threshold without mitigation due to the small scale of the site and limited construction activity,” an environmental consultant for Royal Investors Group said, adding there was no additional mitigation required.
Commissioner V. Jesse Smith thanked the residents for their input and Royal Investors Group to address their concerns.
“I certainly understand why there are those who support it and those who oppose it …,” he said. “We definitely heard your voice so I appreciate you participating in this process.”
