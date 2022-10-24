PALMDALE — A 120-room hotel got the go-ahead, Oct. 13, when the Palmdale Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for the project.
The hotel, part of the TownePlace Suites chain by Marriott, will be on a 2.53-acre site at Trade Center Drive and West Avenue P-4. This places it in between the existing Embassy Suites and Element hotels.
The extended-stay hotel will have amenities such as a pool, fitness center and outdoor barbecue seating area. It will not have a restaurant or bar.
A TownePlace Suites is already open in Lancaster.
Because the four-story hotel will exceed the 45-foot standard for that area, a Conditional Use Permit was required for approval of the 59-foot, seven-inch structure.
The exterior is designed to complement the existing Element hotel to the west, across Trade Center Drive, Assistant Planner Sam Dominguez said.
The hotel will employ 12 to 15 full-time workers, with the hopes of adding part-time employees as it ramps up operations.
“I think you’re doing a great job bringing this construction to our community,” Commissioner Getro Elize said to the representative of Peachtree Hotel Group, the firm developing the hotel.
The company prefers to hire locally, for construction and full-time operational employment, he said.
Entrances to the parking lot for the hotel will be on Avenue P-4 and Trade Center Drive, with an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant path connecting the sidewalk on Avenue P-4 with the hotel entrance and throughout the parking lot, according to the staff report.
The landscaping will meet the city’s standards for desert landscaping, using drought-tolerant plants and drip irrigation.
“I like the appropriate plants that were designed and the water — water is a big, big issue right now, everywhere,” Chairman Stacia Nemeth said. “I think that using the desertscape and the appropriate drought-tolerant plants that are approved by the City of Palmdale, as well as the drip irrigation, sounds like a good idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.