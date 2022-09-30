Antelope Valley Medical Center

LANCASTER — The cause of a delay in construction of the emergency department expansion at Antelope Valley Medical Center is nearly remedied, clearing the way for arrival of the modular structure at the end of the year, Director of Facilities George Rowerdink reported, Wednesday, to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.

In preparation for the modular structure that will house the expanded emergency department, workers dug down eight feet for footings to support the new structure. In doing so, they discovered a number of utility lines, some still in use and others abandoned. These included everything from electrical to sprinklers, sewer to IT.

