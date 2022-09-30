LANCASTER — The cause of a delay in construction of the emergency department expansion at Antelope Valley Medical Center is nearly remedied, clearing the way for arrival of the modular structure at the end of the year, Director of Facilities George Rowerdink reported, Wednesday, to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
In preparation for the modular structure that will house the expanded emergency department, workers dug down eight feet for footings to support the new structure. In doing so, they discovered a number of utility lines, some still in use and others abandoned. These included everything from electrical to sprinklers, sewer to IT.
“A lot of these, we didn’t have accurate drawings” of where they were, Rowerdink said.
Sorting out, relocating and removing the utilities has caused a delay in completing the preparation work. All that remains is one electrical line across a corner of the site that needs to be relocated, he said.
The modular structure is at the manufacturer’s facility in Indiana, where the 15 sections will be connected, along with all the service lines, and tested before being disassembled and shipped to Lancaster for installation here. That is expected to occur, at the end of this year, or very early next year, he said.
Construction on the expansion is anticipated to be complete, in March 2023. It will then undergo licensing by the state Department of Healthcare Access and Information before it can be put into use.
The much-anticipated emergency department expansion is one of four construction projects underway at Antelope Valley Medical Center.
Internally, a room for a third CT scan is being built, as well as a lab that will serve stroke patients.
Additionally, work is continuing on a larger oxygen system. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, AVMC — like many hospitals — found its oxygen reserve tank was inadequate for the increased demand, Rowerdink said.
“It was stretched to the limits,” he said.
To provide oxygen to patients throughout the hospital, the system uses liquid oxygen, run through vaporizers to become a gas. This project is installing larger vaporizers and a larger reserve tank.
The facility was able to install a temporary system to get through the pandemic; this is the permanent version, he said.
