LANCASTER — The recently elected Board members of the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board were sworn into office at Antelope Valley Hospital’s Community Resource Center on Friday.
Re-elected Board members Abdallah Farrukh and Kristina Hong, along with newly appointed Michael Rives, took their oath of office and join current Board members Phil Tuso and Don Parazo.
“We’re pleased to have the elections behind us and have our newly established Board of directors,” Antelope Valley Hospital CEO Edward Mirzabegian said. “The hospital has several projects going on, so we’re ready to get to work.”
Farrukh was first elected to the AVH Board of directors in 2000. He is a Board-certified neurosurgeon and served as chief of staff at Palmdale Regional Medical Center from 1983‑84 and as chief of surgery at Antelope Valley Hospital in 1995. He was chief of staff at AVH from 1996‑99.
He is consistently active in the medical community, presenting numerous lectures on a variety of neurosurgery topics at conferences around the United States.
Hong she has been an emergency department nurse for nearly 15 years. She has worked as a legal nurse consultant in the past and as a liaison between the hospital and the Los Angeles County EMS Agency.
Hong continues to work as a nurse and as a nurse practitioner in the Antelope Valley Hospital’s emergency room. She also works as a nurse for the Downey Fire Department.
Rives, the newest AVHD Board member, is a long-time Antelope Valley resident and active community member. He has spent 13 years as the cancer patient administrator for the Veterans Administration Hospital in West Los Angeles. He has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in criminal justice.
