LANCASTER —A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge scheduled another hearing in the city’s lawsuit to remove Antelope Valley Healthcare District 2nd Vice Chair Michael Rives from his elected position on the Board.
Judge James Chalfant, the third judge assigned to the case, scheduled the next hearing for April 14 after a hearing held, on Tuesday, at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles.
“He wants the trial books, the whole ball of wax, to be able to make a decision on something this serious,” Rives’ attorney Steve Fox said in a telephone call. “He didn’t just take the other attorneys’ word, even though they’re the City of Lancaster, so he’s going to base it on the facts.”
Rives was elected to the AV Healthcare District Board and Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, in November 2020. About five weeks later, the city sent Rives a letter signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris, asking him to resign or face legal action to remove him. The city said Rives simultaneous holding of both offices violates Government Code section 1099.
Government Code section 1099 mandates that in the event an individual holds incompatible offices, “the mere acceptance of the second incompatible office per se terminates the first office as effectively as a resignation.” Rives took the oath of office for the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors before he was sworn in to the AV College Board; therefore, he must be ousted from his position on the Healthcare District Board, according to the law.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta granted Lancaster’s request for a quo warranto suit against Rives as a result of the incompatible offices.
Lancaster filed a motion for summary judgment, in October, in the lawsuit.
A summary judgment is a judgment issued by the court for one party against another without a full trial. Such a judgment can be granted “if all the papers submitted show that there is no triable issue as to any material fact and that the moving party is entitled to a judgment as a matter of law,” according to the motion.
According to the city, Rives’ concurrent holding of two public offices presents the likelihood of a significant clash of duties.
Fox, who coincidently served on both boards, though not at the same time, is hopeful.
“There’s laws on our side,” Fox said.
According to Fox, the lawsuit to remove Rives should have been filed three-and-a half-months after the election — i.e., by March 2021. The city’s complaint was filed in July 2021, after Bonta granted the request for the quo warranto suit.
“I don’t think it was a conflict of interest or injurious to have him on both, based on the fact the public has spoken and I think he’s doing a good job on top of it,” Fox said. “I’m very proud of him and I hope we can win this one. We’re doing our best.”
Rives, Fox and former AV Healthcare District Director Mateo Olivarez, who lost to Rives in the November 2020 election, each filed a declaration in opposition to the motion for summary judgment.
“It says a lot for Michael’s ability and his hard work and that’s recognized,” Fox said of Olivarez’s declaration in support of Rives.
Lancaster, on the other hand, filed declarations from AV Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian AV College President Ed Knudson in support of the summary judgment.
“One way or another, Michael will definitely be on the college Board; it’s our hope he can be on both boards,” Fox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.