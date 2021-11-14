LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s new headquarters is expected to be complete, in mid-December, according to a change order approved by the Board of Education at the Nov. 10 meeting.
The $18,731 change order, the sixth for the project, brings the total cost of the contract with Gary Little Construction Inc. to an estimated $8.39 million.
The change order includes replacing exterior glass with black-out glass in the restroom for $1,640. There is also an item to change the light fixtures in the superintendent’s office to two feet by two feet for $15,472. Other changes include added phone and data drops in two rooms for $1,005.
The change order also seeks to extend the contract for 14 days to accommodate the furniture delivery.
The 101,265 square-foot building at 176 Holston Drive in the Lancaster Business Park previously served as a call center for Countrywide and Bank of America. Once complete, the new space will bring all of the District’s departments under one roof to better serve students, parents and the community as well as improve collaboration and communication among District staff.
The Board approved the change order on a 4-1 vote, with member Victoria Ruffin dissenting.
