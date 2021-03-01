MOJAVE — Mojave Air and Space Port could potentially have a new commercial hangar pending approval from its Board of Directors.
The Board will be reviewing and vote on a 12-month lease option with a Newport Beach company Newport Development, LLC. during its meeting on Tuesday.
If approved, the lease option would account for $10,890 of additional income for the airport.
New Development seeks to lease five acres of undeveloped land on the west side of taxiway BB. They intend to conduct a survey and plan for a future commercial hangar on the site.
Additionally, the Board will review a resolution to adopt the Kern Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Doing so would enable the funding opportunities for the airport through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program.
The Board is also set to authorize the destruction of certain records according to the California Public Records Acts and Board Policy 400.
Mojave Air and Space Port’s Board of Directors meeting will be held online at 2 p.m. on Tuesday via Zoom.
Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81103012453?pwd=aWlUWG9UMzdBc0lIbVk1NHNheTdQUT09 to join the meeting. The Meeting ID is 811 0301 2453 and the passcode is 092118.
