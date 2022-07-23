Legislature Guns

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (center) celebrates, Friday, in Santa Monica after singing a gun control law as he is surrounded by state officials including state Sen. Bob Hertzberg (right), state Sen. Anthony Portantino (second right), Attorney General Rob Bonta (third left) and gun violence survivors Mia Tretta and Arvis Jones.

 Associated Press

SACRAMENTO — California punched back, Friday, against two recent landmark US Supreme Court decisions as Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a controversial, first-in-the-nation gun control law patterned after a Texas anti-abortion law and urged other states to follow suit.

He acted one month after conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to abortion and undermined gun control laws in states including California.

Jimzan 2.0
Newsom is a weasel and an idiot. He thinks he can run for president....Remember this POS pulled the Mask Mandate B.S. Also new findings show that those that received the CoVid vax have a suppressed immune system...of course the MSM scumbags will not tell you that...Google it. Newsom...lol lol what a Joke and a POS.

