EDWARDS AFB — One day, in the not-too-distant future, visitors from across the Antelope Valley and around the world will be able see a collection of the historic aircraft and learn about the hundreds of people that have made Edwards Air Force Base and the surrounding Aerospace Valley a mecca for flight test.
Students from elementary school to college will be able to learn about the science, technology, engineering and math that not only led to historic aerospace firsts but that will fuel future breakthroughs.
This is the vision of the nonprofit Flight Test Museum Foundation, creating a world-class facility that will not only honor the past, but also inspire the future.
“This symbolizes more than just a museum. It’s really about the community, it’s about the future and inspiring the next generation,” Foundation Chairman Art Thompson said.
Located outside the base security gate, the new museum will be open to all, eliminating the issue of access that limits visits to the current, small museum only to those who have base access or through limited tours.
This also means access to the STEM education programs, allowing schools in the surrounding community to take advantage of the “brilliant minds” at work at the base and nearby facilities, Thompson said.
He envisions the museum serving as a center for communication, providing a “neutral ground” for various aerospace firms to meet, a space for lectures and other means of sharing information both within the industry and with students and others outside it.
“It becomes a communication center, not just a museum,” he said.
Dozens gathered Friday within the soaring structure just outside the Edwards’ gate that will one day house the Flight Test Museum to celebrate the milestone of construction of the structural skeleton as well as new partnerships toward finishing the project.
The Foundation leadership expects to open the first phase of the museum complex in three years, with additional phases to follow.
“This will be the most unique museum in the world,” Flight Test Museum Director and Curator George Welsh said, with all of the aircraft and artifacts in the collection directly related to Edwards.
The Flight Test Museum Foundation has partnered with several organizations as it moves forward with construction. Among these, all represented at Friday’s event, are the Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE), Edwards Air Force Base Civilian/Military Support Group and the William J. “Pete” Knight Chapter of the Air and Space Forces Association.
The unique museum, featuring the exact aircraft that made history at Edwards, is expected to draw visitors from far and wide. This tourism will provide economic benefit to the surrounding communities as visitors stay in hotels, eat in local restaurants and the like.
The museum will be the keystone for aerospace tourism in the Valley, combined with other airparks and other features.
“They want to come and see where history is made,” AV EDGE Executive Director Drew Mercy said.
It will also meet one of the organization’s key goals by aiding in workforce development through STEM education and other educational programs, he said.
Even with the restrictions on access, the existing museum saw 50,000 visitors last year, Welsh said.
The more accessible museum is estimated to attract “easily 100,000” and possibly more in its first year alone, he said.
“There’s a tremendous amount of interest in what we do here,” he said.
The Society of Experimental Test Pilots, headquartered in Lancaster, is also a partner in the project and will locate its Bob Hoover Research Library at the new museum, along with other artifacts the organization has collected over its nearly 70-year history.
Local officials, including Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner and representatives of state Sen. Shannon Grove, Rep. Mike Garcia, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and the City of Palmdale, recognized the efforts of the Flight Test Museum Foundation.
The Foundation’s next goal of $1.2 million in the next five months is to complete the outer skin of the structure, enclosing what is now the steel bones of the 65,000-square-foot building that will house the main area of the museum and STEM classrooms.
Toward that end, the Foundation is seeking 1,200 new lifetime “Friends” of the museum, with each donating $1,000 to the cause. These Friends will be recognized for their contributions in the completed museum.
There are also numerous opportunities for individuals or companies to sponsor some of the nearly 90 aircraft in the museum’s collection. Sponsors will be recognized in the aircraft displays.
For information on how to become a Friend or for other donation and volunteer opportunities with the Flight Test Museum, visit flighttestmuseum.org and look under the “Support” tab for “Join our Mission.”
