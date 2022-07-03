LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College’s Wildland Firefighter Academy marked its 17th graduating class, on June 23, the first graduating class since the COVID-19 pandemic began, more than two years ago.
Of the 34 graduates, 27 were selected to be on the Antelope Valley College Marauders Type 2 Hand Crew. One cadet will cover on a Forest Service Engine for the remainder of the season for the Inyo National Forest. These graduates are well on their way to fulfilling and competitive careers because of the education they have received at AV College.
This is the largest class in the last five years, and AV Community College District administrators are proud of their accomplishments, the District said. The course is rigorous and prepares them for jobs immediately.
“These young men and women have chosen a life of service as a first responder,” former Superintendent/President Ed Knudson, who retired as of Thursday, said. “They willingly put themselves in harm’s way to protect our lives and our property. There is much honor in this choice. They can be very proud of the work they have done.”
The six-week summer training program features 240 hours of classroom and outdoor skills classes. Students must meet minimum Interagency Hotshot Crews physical standards (1.5-mile run in 10 minutes, 35 seconds or less; 40 sit-ups in one minute; 25 push-ups in one minute or less; and 10 pull-ups.
Graduates earn certification from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group. The training prepares them for entry-level temporary, on-call positions as wildland firefighters. The academy curriculum includes basic wildland firefighter training, incident command, chainsaw operations and leadership training.
