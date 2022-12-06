LANCASTER — Two new and one returning director will take the oath of office to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, during a special ceremony at noon, on Friday, at the Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West.
The District and its Board oversees Antelope Valley Medical Center.
With the unofficial final tally of votes, on Monday, Dr. Doddanna Krishna will join re-elected Director Dr. Don Parazo in filling the two open four-year terms, while former Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer will fill the open two-year term.
According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, Krishna received the highest number of votes in the race for the two open full-term seats. Out of a field of eight candidates, he received 34,862 votes, or 30.71% of the total cast.
Parazo, elected to a sixth term, was second, with 25,456 votes, or 22.42%.
Rounding out the candidates were former Director Michael Rives, with 16,153 votes, or 14.23%; attorney Steve Fox, with 14,631, or 12.89%; healthcare worker Getro Elize, with 7,637 votes, or 6.73%; CEO/educator/minister Ollie McCaulley, with 5,791 votes, or 5.10%; businessman John Bryson, with 5,588 votes, or 4.92%; and electronics engineer Gordon Jefferson, with 3,405 votes, or 3%.
Three candidates were in the running to fill the two years remaining on Rives’ seat. Rives was forced off the Board following a lawsuit which determined he could not serve on the Healthcare District and the Antelope Valley Community College District boards at the same time.
In the close race to fill the remainder of Rives’ term, Hofbauer received 23,314 votes, or 34.49% of the total cast.
Trauma surgeon Dr. Jawad Bermani received 22,948 votes, or 33.95% of the total, while former director Mateo Olivarez tallied 21,330 votes, or 31.56%.
