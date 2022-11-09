LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors, which governs the Antelope Valley Medical Center, will have a different makeup following Tuesday’s election.
The Board had two four-year seats on the ballot, along with a single two-year seat.
In early election returns, with only mail-in ballots counted, former Director Dr. Doddanna Krishna was leading the count for one of the four-year seats, with 13,058 votes, or 30.94%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
He was followed by incumbent Director Dr. Don Parazo, with 9,753 votes, or 23.11%, and former Director Steve Fox, with 6,236 votes, or 14.78%.
Rounding out the voting for the four-year seats were former director Michael Rives, with 5,551 votes, or 13.15%; healthcare worker Getro Elize with 2,641 votes, or 6.26%; businessman John Bryson, with 1,829 votes, or 4.3%; CEO/educator/minister Ollie McCaulley, with 1,813 votes, or 4.3% and electronics engineer Gordon Jefferson, with 1,318 votes, or 3.12%. Elize, however, withdrew from the race, but it was too late to remove his name from the ballot.
In the race for the two-year seat, trauma surgeon Dr. Jawad Bermani led in the early returns with 9,003 votes, or 37.18%, followed by former director Mateo Olivarez, with 7,618 votes, or 31.46%.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer trailed with 7,595 votes, or 31.36%. With redistricting in Palmdale, the position of mayor is no longer elected citywide, preventing him from seeking another term.
The Board of Directors will once again have a full complement of directors after Tuesday’s election fills a seat that has been open since a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted a complaint for quo warranto to remove Rives from his elected position on the Board, deciding he could not hold two elected offices at once.
The judge’s April 19 decision that resulted in Rives’ removal was the culmination of a process that began, in December 2020, shortly after he was elected to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District and Antelope Valley Community College District boards, in November 2020.
The city of Lancaster sent Rives a letter — signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris — after Rives was sworn in to both offices, in December 2020. The letter asked him to resign from the AV Healthcare District Board or face legal action to remove him.
The city said Rives’ simultaneous holding of both offices violates Government Code section 1099, which bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties given the powers and jurisdiction of the offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.