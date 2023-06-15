NASA X-plane

NASA’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator is the agency’s latest in a long line of experimental X-planes, after the Air Force designated it the X-66A. The Transonic Trussed-Brace Wing concept is intended to demonstrate a more efficient airliner, using less fuel and reducing carbon pollution.

 Artist concept courtesy of NASA

EDWARDS AFB — NASA has another experimental X-plane in its future, one that is expected to undergo flight testing at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.

The aircraft to be produced by Boeing through the agency’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project has been designated the X-66A by the Air Force, which bestows the experimental designations for research aircraft.

