EDWARDS AFB — NASA has another experimental X-plane in its future, one that is expected to undergo flight testing at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base.
The aircraft to be produced by Boeing through the agency’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project has been designated the X-66A by the Air Force, which bestows the experimental designations for research aircraft.
The aircraft is intended to demonstrate the means of making airliners more efficient, using less fuel and reducing carbon pollution. It is one of several projects underway at NASA to reduce aviation’s impact on the environment.
“At NASA, our eyes are not just focused on stars but also fixated on the sky. The Sustainable Flight Demonstrator builds on NASA’s world-leading efforts in aeronautics as well climate,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a release announcing the designation. “The X-66A will help shape the future of aviation, a new era where aircraft are greener, cleaner, and quieter, and create new possibilities for the flying public and American industry alike.”
Working with NASA, Boeing will build, test and fly the full-scale demonstrator aircraft, modeled on a single-aisle passenger airliner. The X-66A is distinguished by its Transonic Truss-Braced Wing concept. The aircraft’s long and thin wing — which has less drag than traditional wings — is held in place from beneath by angled supports. Similar to the biplanes of old, this truss also provides lift for the aircraft.
The design provides greater efficiency and, when coupled with improved engines and other technologies, is intended to cut fuel use by 30%.
The high-wing design frees up space beneath for new engines, as well.
“We’re incredibly proud of this designation, because it means that the X-66A will be the next in a long line of experimental aircraft used to validate breakthrough designs that have transformed aviation,” Boeing Chief Technology Officer Todd Citron said. “With the learnings gained from design, construction, and flight-testing, we’ll have an opportunity to shape the future of flight and contribute to the decarbonization of aerospace.”
The aircraft is scheduled to fly in 2028 from Armstrong, the agency’s primary flight test facility.
“Flight demonstration is absolutely critical” to validating the configuration, Bob Pearce, NASA associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate, said when the project was announced in January.
NASA is contributing $425 million to the project over seven years through a Funded Space Act Agreement. The remainder of the project, estimated to be $725 million, is funded by Boeing and its partners.
Armstrong is home to two other experimental X-plane projects, neither of which have taken flight as of yet.
The X-57 Maxwell is an all-electric aircraft and NASA’s first crewed X-plane in two decades. It is intended to provide data for regulators to help advance certification for distributed electric propulsion aircraft.
The X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology aircraft is designed to fly supersonic without producing the disruptive concussive sonic booms that are normally associated with such speeds. This is to aid in allowing for commercial supersonic flights over populated areas, where they are currently prohibited.
The NASA center and the storied Air Force base it occupies are home to decades of X-planes, starting with the Bell X-1, used by Chuck Yeager to break the sound barrier for the first time in 1947.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.