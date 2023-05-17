Haddock Overfishing

Fisherman David Goethel sorts cod and haddock while fishing off the coast of New Hampshire. Haddock, a staple seafood species targeted by East Coast fishermen for centuries, is experiencing overfishing.

PORTLAND, Maine — A staple seafood species caught by East Coast fishers for centuries is experiencing overfishing, and regulators have cut catch quotas by more than 80% to prevent the fish’s population from collapse.

Haddock are one of the most popular Atlantic fish, and a favorite for fish and chips and other New England seafood dishes.

