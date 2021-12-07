LOS ANGELES — A new effort was announced, Monday, to try to oust Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón from office within months of a similar recall campaign falling short.
Supporters of the recall could begin collecting signatures in January or February, according to Karen Roseberry, a spokeswoman for Recall Gascón Now.
“The people are frustrated. Crime is rising,” Roseberry said. “There is no reason we can’t get him recalled.”
She noted the city councils of 31 cities within Los Angeles County have issued “no confidence” votes involving Gascón.
In mid-September, organizers of the prior recall attempt said the effort was hampered by COVID-19 pandemic health mandates.
Gascónis a Woke idiot...see what left wing candidates bring to the table...Misery. Try to "Remember" that, come the 2022 midterm elections.
