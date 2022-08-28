LAKE LOS ANGELES — Vista San Gabriel Elementary School opened its new kindergarten facilities just in time for the start of the new school year.
Vista San Gabriel and Wilsona School District administrators held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on Aug. 4, the Friday before school started for the 2022-23 school year.
The project included the construction of three new kindergarten classrooms to include in-classroom student restrooms and teacher workroom/storage areas. Associated site work included playground and circulation improvements.
The classrooms were designed to support 21st century learning environments with flexible space and adaptable furnishings subject to reconfiguration and use as needed. The new furniture goes together in different ways, and everything is on wheels so it can be moved quickly and easily by the students.
The classrooms are designed to have more technology integration, more flexible learning space and furniture that can be moved easily to change up the configuration, depending on the learning activity the teacher is needing, Superintendent Dr. Susan Andreas-Bervel said.
“As we continue with our modernization plans for our other schools in the District, we look forward to providing 21st century learning environments for all our students, from kindergarten through eighth grade,” she said.
The classrooms have flat-screen high-definition instructional monitors allowing educational content to be wirelessly broadcasted and shared instantly from handheld computing devices; and tack boards and markerboards throughout that allow multiple writing surfaces and designated areas to pin student work and learning concepts.
Financing for the project was made possible by the receipt of grant funds through the state’s Full-Day Kindergarten Facilities Grant Program. The District secured approximately $1.2 million in state grant funds for the project through this competitive kindergarten grant program.
“Other District funds, including Measure WE bond funds, will help provide the continued modernization of District classrooms to provide 21st Century learning environments at our other schools, which will serve our students and the school community for generations to come,” Andreas-Bervel said.
Principal Shawnda Trent opened the program with the Pledge of Allegiance, with the help of Vista’s Coyote mascot. Andreas-Bervel made introductions and talked about the progress of the project. Board President Kathy Harris addressed the audience, stating the importance of the kindergarten project and what it would mean for the children of Wilsona for generations to come.
Guests in attendance included Brandon Roque, field representative from state Sen, Scott Wilk’s office; Anna Zarley, field representative from Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office; and Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
