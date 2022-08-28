Vista San Gabriel Elementary School

Wilsona School District trustees cut the ribbon for the new kindergarten facilities at Vista San Gabriel Elementary School during an Aug. 4 ceremony. The ceremony was three days before the start of the school year.

 Photo courtesy of Wilsona School District

LAKE LOS ANGELES — Vista San Gabriel Elementary School opened its new kindergarten facilities just in time for the start of the new school year.

Vista San Gabriel and Wilsona School District administrators held a ribbon-cutting ceremony, on Aug. 4, the Friday before school started for the 2022-23 school year.

