LOS ANGELES — As two police departments in California mourn the loss of their officers — shot and killed in the line of duty in two separate incidents within 24 hours — new details have emerged about the violence that occurred during a week meant to honor law enforcement nationwide.
Detective Lucas “Luca” Benedetti was killed while serving a search warrant Monday evening in the central California city of San Luis Obispo. Officer Jimmy Inn was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Stockton while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
In the Stockton killing, police revealed a more detailed account of the violence in a Facebook post written hours after the shooting. The events unfolded following a disturbance at a home Tuesday morning, with a caller saying there was a woman bleeding. Inn knocked on the residence’s door and stood off to the side, police said.
A voice inside said, “hey, police,” and a man opened the door and immediately opened fire, shooting Inn multiple times, police said.
A second officer, identified late Tuesday as Pancho Freer, arrived at the scene to gunshots and saw the man standing over Inn and holding a gun, police said. The man began firing at Freer, striking his patrol car.
The man, later identified as 30-year-old Lance Lowe, went back inside the home and came back out moments later, holding his eight-year-old son. Lowe began to strangle his son in the front yard. As Freer came toward them, a bystander tackled Lowe.
As soon as the child was free, police said, Freer fired multiple times at Lowe.
