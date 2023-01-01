The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, on Dec. 23, includes several items of interest to the Antelope Valley.
The $858 billion defense bill funds the Department of Defense at $816.7 billion for the fiscal year that ends, Sept. 30. It also includes $30 billion for national security programs in the Department of Energy and another $10.6 billion for other defense-related activities.
The budget includes a 4.6% pay raise for military and civilian Department of Defense personnel, which will effect thousands of employees at Edwards Air Force Base.
Additionally, the budget increases the eligibility threshold for the Basic Needs Allowance, a supplemental pay program for low-income military families, from 130% of the federal poverty level to 150%. The defense secretary may increase this further, to 200%, when appropriate.
A number of military aircraft funded through this defense bill enjoy close ties to the Antelope Valley.
The budget funds 61 F-35 fighters, the center fuselages of which are built by Northrop Grumman at its Palmdale facility at Air Force Plant 42. This includes all three variants of the jet, for the Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.
The budget funds purchase of three MQ-4 Triton unmanned maritime patrol aircraft, also built at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale site.
The B-21 Raider, the secretive, next-generation bomber also under development at Northrop’s Palmdale facility, is funded at nearly $1.8 billion.
The new bomber, revealed for the first time, Dec. 2, is expected to take its first flight, sometime next year. It will undergo flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base.
More than $20 million is budgeted for the U-2 spy plane programs. Originally built by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, the high-altitude aircraft frequently return to the Palmdale site for upgrades and modifications.
