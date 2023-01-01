Defense budget

The B-21 Raider bomber, unveiled earlier this month, is funded with more than $1.7 billion in the 2023 defense budget, recently signed into law. The budget includes millions in funding for other projects in the Antelope Valley, as well as a pay raise for military personnel.

The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden, on Dec. 23, includes several items of interest to the Antelope Valley.

The $858 billion defense bill funds the Department of Defense at $816.7 billion for the fiscal year that ends, Sept. 30. It also includes $30 billion for national security programs in the Department of Energy and another $10.6 billion for other defense-related activities.

