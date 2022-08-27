McElroy-New Cardinal

San Diego Bishop Robert W. McElroy is due to receive his prestigious red hat, today, at the Vatican.

 Associated Press files

When San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy receives his prestigious red hat at the Vatican, today, he will bring to the College of Cardinals a fervent loyalty to Pope Francis that has often put him at odds with the conservative majority in the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

McElroy, 68, is the only American among the 21 clerics being installed as cardinals by Francis in a ceremony at St. Peter’s Basilica. He was chosen over numerous higher-ranking American archbishops, including two from his home state — outspoken conservative Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco and José Gomez of Los Angeles, the president of the US bishops conference.

