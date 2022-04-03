SACRAMENTO — Tens of thousands of Californians facing eviction, on Friday, for not paying their rent will get to stay in their homes, for at least another three months, after Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis signed a law to extend protections just hours before they were scheduled to expire.
California will pay off people’s unpaid rent if they fell behind on their payments because of the pandemic. People must apply to get the money and state law says they cannot be evicted while their application is pending.
That law was scheduled to expire at midnight, Thursday. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of households still have pending applications, as of Tuesday. It would have been impossible for the state to process all of those before the deadline, meaning households still waiting to get the money could have been evicted beginning, Friday.
Lawmakers voted, Thursday, to ban evictions for anyone with a pending application until June 30. Kounalakis signed the bill into law, Thursday afternoon, because Gov. Gavin Newsom has left the state for vacation with his family, becoming the first woman to ever sign a state law in California history.
“We’re not going to allow for Californians to suffer, to lose their homes or even their income because of application processing times,” said Assemblymember Tim Grayson, a Democrat from Concord who wrote the law.
While the law will stop evictions for people who have applied for assistance, it will not give renters more time to apply for help. California’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program has stopped accepting new applications. But housing advocates say many people have still not applied because they don’t speak English or have had trouble gathering the necessary documents to determine their eligibility.
Carmen Rivera, 54, said she lived in her car for six years with her young daughter before getting an apartment in Sacramento. But she wasn’t able to work much during the pandemic as a caregiver for the elderly because she was worried about bringing the virus home to her daughter, who she said has chronic asthma.
She received assistance from March through April last year. She got another job, but said she “lost it right away” because of being exposed to COVID. Rivera said she hasn’t paid her rent since August. She owes her landlord at least $10,000.
She applied for assistance again, but this time she wasn’t approved. She didn’t have Wi-Fi at her home, so she had to check out a device from the library that let her connect to the Internet. She sent in her application, in February, but said she was rejected because she could not find the necessary documents in time.
She has since applied again, and that application is still pending. She’s also waiting on a background check to start another job. The new law will likely keep her in her home while her application is pending. In the meantime, Rivera is nervously waiting for news.
“I’m fighting all the way as much as I can to keep my apartment because being six years in the street with my daughter, I can tell you that it’s not easy,” she said.
