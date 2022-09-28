California Abortion

People rally in support of abortion rights at the state Capitol, in 2019, in Sacramento.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP Photo

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed more than a dozen new abortion laws, Tuesday, including some that deliberately clash with restrictions in other states — a sign of the coming conflicts that must be sorted out as lawmakers rush to set their own rules now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.

Most abortions are now illegal in 13 states, and others — including Texas, Oklahoma and Idaho — allow people to sue anyone who performs or aids in an abortion. Meanwhile, Democratic-led states like California, New York and Connecticut have been writing and passing laws to make it easier to get an abortion, with California promoting its abortion services on a state-funded website designed in part to reach women who live in other states.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Just another article by POS Newsom and the Scumbags at the Associated Press (IMHO). I am a Republican but I support freedom of choice...I am not a mindless lemming that supports my party on "every issue". Newsom is trying to use abortions as a talking point for the upcoming elections...while SOARING INFLATION crushes America. The Dems are destroying America...For most free riders nothing has changed....their drug dollar does not go as far...but it is still free money. Notice how the Democrats have to "Buy" votes by handing out freebies...Freebies that come at the expense of the taxpayer. Biden "illegally" giving college students a 10K loan forgiveness check shows how Weasels roll...while hard working Americans pay taxes so the Pedophile (Biden) can buy votes. People are fleeing Cali and New York...those that do should remember to vote Republican..because if Liberalism worked....they wouldn't have to move to a "Red State".

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.