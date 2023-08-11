LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College students will be able to purchase high-quality grill and grab-and-go food options at the new AVC Cafe, which will have its grand opening when the college opens its doors on Monday for the first day of the fall semester.

The cafe will provide breakfast, lunch, beverages and snacks. There will be an entrée and soup of the day and grill options, as well as grab-and-go items including salads, sandwiches and parfaits. The menu will also feature vegan and vegetarian options. It is a long time coming for many students and employees. The cafeteria has been closed for the past year. The college has been without a food vendor since May 2022.

