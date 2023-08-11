LANCASTER — Antelope Valley College students will be able to purchase high-quality grill and grab-and-go food options at the new AVC Cafe, which will have its grand opening when the college opens its doors on Monday for the first day of the fall semester.
The cafe will provide breakfast, lunch, beverages and snacks. There will be an entrée and soup of the day and grill options, as well as grab-and-go items including salads, sandwiches and parfaits. The menu will also feature vegan and vegetarian options. It is a long time coming for many students and employees. The cafeteria has been closed for the past year. The college has been without a food vendor since May 2022.
The kitchen has been deep-cleaned, the floors and walls painted. Other improvements to the kitchen include an additional hand sink and cove tile (a special type of curved tile that is typically used at the base of a wall) on the floor along one wall. A new full-size sneeze guard was also purchased.
“(James Nasipak, director of Auxiliary Services) and his team, they’ve been working really hard but got everything cleaned up,” AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said Thursday during a tour of the cafeteria.
The college took over operations of the cafeteria after using vendors previously. Between 2015 and 2018, the cafeteria saw operating losses of between $100,000 and $200,000 annually.
“I feel the challenge isn’t going to be the food because the food’s going to be outstanding; it’s the demand,” Nasipak said. “I think we’ll do great; that will be an exciting day when people are in here.”
A partnership with the arts and humanities department will bring entertainment to the cafeteria to help make it a place people want to come.
The college hired Cassandra Trice, a Food Services supervisor, and Marisol Bennett, Food Services assistant, to run the cafeteria.
“It’s very nice to be home, working in my community and giving back,” said Trice, who previously worked for the Pasadena Unified School District for more than 20 years.
When Trice was first hired, she did taste-testing, mixed up recipes and took her cart around the campus to share bites with employees for feedback on the recipes and menu options.
“I can tell you I was most pleased with what she brought,” Zellet said.
Trice, Bennett and student workers were busy Thursday morning preparing a lunch of chipotle wraps, chocolate chip cookies, fruit, plums and potato chips for the AVC MESA program students. MESA is a new program at AV College for students interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering or math) majors.
The AVC Cafe is a zero-waste eatery with foods prepared from scratch. Menu items such as soup of the day depend on which ingredients are available that day.
“Cassandra and her team are looking at what we have that we can make a soup out of as opposed to going to waste,” Nasipak said.
Menu options for a typical week include grill options such as hamburgers, cheeseburgers, wraps and chicken strips with fries. There will be grab-and-go salads with chicken, tuna and chef salad options. Breakfast options will include grab-and-go oatmeal, doughnuts, coffee, tea and hot chocolate.
“We’ll have a variety of breakfast sandwiches with eggs, bacon, ham,” Trice said.
The entrée of the day is themed by the day with Meatless Monday, Taco Tuesday, Wing Wednesday, Thriving Thursday and Brunch Friday.
For Thriving Thursday, the cafe will start with a trio, which could be three different items one week and pizza the next.
“Just a fresh look on Thursday,” Trice said.
Bennett is excited for the cafe to open.
“I’m excited for the students to try different things,” she said. “I’m really excited for Thriving Thursday because we want to try to incorporate meals that they wouldn’t try otherwise.”
She added they are open to feedback from students, faculty and other employees. They are also mindful of food allergies.
“We want them to come here and get food that they want to eat,” said Bennett, who is vegan.
The cafe’s decorations are different than the typical cafeteria. A sign “cooking with love provides food for the soul” on the wall is a good indication of the dedication and heart that goes into each meal. The custom sign was created by the college’s Performing Arts Department.
“It’s welcoming,” Zellet said.
There will be a pastry display with different pastries including doughnuts, cookies and brownies each morning.
There are no hanging menus. Large menus will be posted, restaurant-style, in the front. There will also be hand menus for people to pick up.
The fall semester will feature promotional prices of $5 and under.
“We’ll get to a place where we can break even,” Nasipak said. “We just want people to get in, eat, not have the cost be an inhibitor.”
Zellet said they will see how the fall promotion works. There could be options to help keep prices affordable.
The hours of operation will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Fridays.
