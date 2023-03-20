Measure AV

Shami Brar, vice-president of Administrative Services for Antelope Valley Community College District, provides a construction update at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Construction continues on various projects funded by Measure AV, Antelope Valley Community College District’s $350 million bond measure passed in November 2016 by local voters.

The new buildings open, so far, include Discovery Lab, Sage Hall and the campus security building.

Jimzan 3
I believe the path will be....Learn at Home...then go to a Testing Center, where there is a dedicated camera for "every" person taking the test....The ones that complain about a personal CCTV camera watching them...... will be the Cheaters. Easy Peasy

