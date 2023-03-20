LANCASTER — Construction continues on various projects funded by Measure AV, Antelope Valley Community College District’s $350 million bond measure passed in November 2016 by local voters.
The new buildings open, so far, include Discovery Lab, Sage Hall and the campus security building.
On April 10, district officials will celebrate the grand opening of the new two-story, 58,000 square-foot Student Services building, which cost approximately $44.4 million.
“This building is substantially complete,” Shami Brar, vice president of Administrative Services said during a presentation at Monday’s Board of Trustees meeting.
Other projects are more ground level. The main entrance to the Lancaster campus will shift from Avenue K to 30th Street West. The approximately $23.07 million project is expected to be completed next month.
“The signal is the last remaining of this project; that will be operational on April 4,” he said.
The approximately $23 million Marauder Complex at Marauder Stadium, which includes new modular buildings for team locker rooms, restrooms, training space, equipment and laundry and meeting rooms and offices, is projected to be completed in July. The Outdoor Fitness Center adjacent to the Marauder Complex was completed in October at a cost of approximately $511,432.
The gymnasium renovation is funded by Measure AV and state funding. The project will include reprogramming of the building for effective space utilization and to introduce new physical education programs. The 43,962-square-foot facility will undergo a complete modernization. The project is expected to be completed in September 2024.
Cedar Hall, a $58.3 million, three-story 65,000 square-foot building that will house classrooms and faculty officers and a theater-style lecture classroom that will also be used as the new Board of Trustees Boardroom will replace the old Student Services building and is scheduled to be completed by March 2025.
Construction is projected to start in October for The Commons, a 47,353 square-foot facility that will be the campus core for student life and activities. The project is forecasted to be completed by October 2025.
Board President Barbara Gaines asked where AV College’s Douglas D-558-II Skyrocket will be relocated with all of the new construction.
“Trust me, it’s been a topic of discussion, but no decision has been finalized at this time,” Brar said.
AV College Superintendent/President Jennifer Zellet said the Board will be involved with the discussion.
“It will be open discussion,” she said. “I know there’s a lot of attachment; it’s a wonderful, historical artifact and we’re very privileged to be stewards of that. There will be a lot of discussion. We’ll figure out the best way to care for that.”
