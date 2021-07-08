EDWARDS AFB — The Air Force has released a new rendering of its latest bomber, the B-21 Raider, under development in Palmdale.
The image, labeled an “artist rendering graphic,” shows the future batwing bomber taking off from the historic runway at Edwards Air Force Base. Testing of the bomber will be based at Edwards.
Tuesday’s image of the bomber differs slightly from earlier concepts released in January 2020, which showed drawings of the bomber on the ground against backdrops of the bases where they will eventually be housed.
Most noticeably, the new version shows slanted windows to the side of the main windscreen.
No actual images of the secret bomber’s work in progress have been made public. Two prototypes are reportedly being manufactured at Northrop Grumman’s facility at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, with a first flight expected in 2022.
The Air Force would not even confirm where the bomber was being built for nearly four years, although it had been long believed to be housed at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale site.
The Air Force awarded the bomber contract to Northrop Grumman in October 2015, and confirmed that manufacturing would take place there in 2019. The site is where the B-21’s predecessor and near look-alike, the B-2 stealth bomber, was built.
An updated fact sheet on the B-21 also released Tuesday states that the bomber will be part of a larger family of systems, to include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; electronic warfare; communications and other capabilities. The specific components of this family of systems is not specified.
Specifics on the classified bomber program are scarce.
The B-21 is intended to carry nuclear and conventional weapons and may fly with or without a pilot in the cockpit.
“Nuclear modernization is a top priority for the Department of Defense and the Air Force, and B-21 is key to that plan,” Randall Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director, said in a statement accompanying the new image. “The built-in feature of open systems architecture on the B-21 makes the bomber effective as the threat environment evolves. This aircraft design approach sets the nation on the right path to ensuring America’s enduring airpower capability.”
The Air Force expects to purchase at least 100 B-21 bombers, although more recent reports call for a fleet of as many as 145 aircraft.
Originally, the bomber was to cost an average of $550 million in 2010 dollars; the new fact sheet lists the price at $639 million in 2019 dollars.
The bombers are scheduled to become operational in the mid-2020s, according to the fact sheet.
They will be based initially at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where a training unit will also be housed.
Additional bombers are expected to be based at Whiteman AFB in Missouri and Dyess, AFB in Texas.
Whiteman AFB is the current home of the B-2 fleet.
