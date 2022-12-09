The new makeup of several East Kern governments and boards are set, after the Kern County Elections Division reported the official final results of the Nov. 8 election, late Wednesday.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors is expected to certify the results during a special meeting, today.
California City will see a familiar face in a new role, as current Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff was elected as mayor, defeating incumbent Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin.
Kulikoff received 1,187 votes, or 45.15% of the total ballots cast for three candidates. O’Laughlin received 723 votes, or 27.50% of the total. The third candidate, former city employee Joe Barragan, received 719 votes, or 27.35%.
Two new Council members will be sworn in, filling the four-year terms of Kulikoff and current Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch, who did not run.
Former Council member Ron Smith was the top vote-getter with 889 votes, or 19.48% of the total cast. The incoming mayor’s brother, real estate developer Michael Kulikoff, won the second seat, with 808 votes, or 17.7% of the vote.
Rounding out the field of Council candidates were Planning Commissioner Kim Welling, with 715 votes, or 15.67%; pastor Mark Goodell, with 561 votes, or 12.29%; Marcus Fair, with 544 votes, or 11.92%; Shawn Bradley, with 539 votes, or 11.81%; and former Council member Donald Parris, with 508, or 11.13%.
The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors will once again be at full strength, with all five seats filled. The Board decided to leave open the seat held by Bill Deaver, after he resigned, in April.
Incumbent Director Jimmy Balentine was elected to another term, with 2,378 votes, or 54.86%, and former director Terry Allred was elected again, with 1,409 votes, or 32.5% of the total votes cast.
The Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors had three seats up during this election. Two incumbents, Rick Webb and Benjamin Stewart retained their seats, with 1,839 votes, or 28.85%, and 1,594 votes, or 25.01%, respectively.
For the third seat, former director Gregory Washington is returning to the Board, elected with 1,570 votes, or 24.63%.
Incumbent Greg Wood lost his re-election bid, with 1,371 votes, or 21.51%.
The Rosamond Community Services District Board was sworn in, Thursday afternoon.
