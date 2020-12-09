LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Board of Education will consider a resolution, on Friday afternoon, to terminate the contract of the Harris & Associates law firm.
The Board will also consider whether to terminate the investigative services agreement with Armando Zatarain Investigations.
Trustees Jill McGrady and Donita Winn will take the oath of office at the beginning of the meeting.
McGrady was the top vote-getter in a three-way contest for the Trustee Area No. 2 seat.
She was first elected to the School Board in November 2011. She was re-elected in November 2015.
Winn, who served 13 years on the Board before losing her seat in November 2015, received the most votes in the four-way contest for the vacant Trustee Area No. 3 seat in the Nov. 3 election.
The former Board majority of members Victoria Ruffin, Amanda Parrell and former member Robert “Bob” Davis, who resigned in November 2019, approved an open-ended, three-year contract with Harris & Associates at the Jan. 24, 2019 meeting.
McGrady and Trustee John Rush voted against it.
The former Board majority authorized Davis, at the April 18, 2019 meeting, to confer with Attorney John W. Harris, who charges $400 an hour. Ruffin and Parrell conferred with the firm although neither was authorized to do so. They continued to do so after Davis left.
The former Board majority ratified the contract with Armando Zatarain Investigations at its Oct. 24, 2019 meeting.
Davis signed a contract on Sept. 16, 2019 with the firm. Harris also signed and approved the contract. Zatarain apparently never completed his investigation. Public records requests for invoices submitted by Zatarain were never filled because there were no invoices submitted.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and is being conducted by teleconference due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals who wish to watch the meeting may do so via https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hLaGo2xh3dclTRisANvsQ
