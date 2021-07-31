LANCASTER —Antelope Valley Transit Authority will purchase 28 bus side WAVE inductive receptors for new buses for approximately $2.22 million. The award-winning technology will allow the agency’s battery-electric buses to charge en route to their destinations.
The Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification, or WAVE, system allows for “opportunity charging” for AVTA’s battery-electric buses when they stop at bus stations. A bus rolls over the pad to enable the charging pad embedded in the pavement to wirelessly couple with equipment that is attached to the bus. That helps to extend the range of the buses to run a full shift without returning to the depot.
‘It’s just a better way for us to do it, correct,” AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist said at Tuesday’s Board of Directors meeting.
Lyle Block, AVTA’s Procurement and Contracts officer, agreed.
The transit agency won the 2017 Innovative Solutions Award for its implementation of the state-of-the-art technology, which was made possible by a Los Angeles County grant.
AVTA Directors unanimously approved the purchase at Tuesday’s meeting. The charing units will be installed on 10 BYD K11M 60-foot buses, four BYD K8M 35-foot buses, six BYD K7M-ER 30-foot buses and eight BYD K9M 40-foot buses.
The 60-foot buses will require a pilot installation and will be addressed separately, according to a staff report by Block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.