For more than two decades, Antelope Valley residents thrilled to see one of their own kick off the annual Rose Parade on New Year’s morning: a B-2 stealth bomber flying low over the start of the parade route.
This year, there will be no B-2 in the skies, on Monday morning, but another Antelope Valley native will take up the role: a B-1B bomber. (The parade is delayed a day due to the holiday occurring, on Sunday.)
The nation’s B-2 bomber was grounded, on Dec. 16, as a safety precaution, following an incident, on Dec. 10, when a B-2 was damaged on the runway at Whiteman Air Force Base, in Missouri, following an emergency landing.
The so-called safety pause meant a bomber could not make the Jan. 2 appearances at the parade and Rose Bowl game as planned.
“Our number one concern is the safety and security of our personnel and fleet. We deeply regret having to make this decision so close to the event, but we are committed to returning to Pasadena, in 2024,” Col. Daniel Diehl, 509th Bomb Wing commander said in a Dec. 16 statement.
The B-1B Lancer will be flown from Ellsworth AFB in South Dakota to Pasadena to open the parade, and later will kick off the Rose Bowl game with another flyover of the stadium.
“In a historic year for Ellsworth, we are honored to be able to support this year’s Tournament of Roses,” Col. Joseph Sheffield, 28th Bomb Wing commander, said in a statement. “In keeping with the theme of ‘Turning the Page’ and looking to the future, Ellsworth will be the first base for the B-21 Raider. This is an incredible way to celebrate not only everything this wing has done in the past and is currently doing in the present, but also where we are going in the future.”
The B-2 and B-1B bombers were manufactured at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale. They are set to be retired in the future, replaced by another Air Force Plant 42 native, the B-21 Raider.
The secretive next-generation stealth bomber was unveiled to the public, earlier this month.
