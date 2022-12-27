B-1 Rose Parade

A B-1B Lancer bomber like this one will open the Rose Parade, on Monday, breaking the more than two-decade tradition of a B-2 stealth bomber flyover. The nation’s B-2 fleet has been grounded as a safety precaution, leading to the switch to another Antelope Valley-made aircraft.

 Photo courtesy of Air Force

For more than two decades, Antelope Valley residents thrilled to see one of their own kick off the annual Rose Parade on New Year’s morning: a B-2 stealth bomber flying low over the start of the parade route.

This year, there will be no B-2 in the skies, on Monday morning, but another Antelope Valley native will take up the role: a B-1B bomber. (The parade is delayed a day due to the holiday occurring, on Sunday.)

