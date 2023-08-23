ACTON — Newly appointed Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District trustee Jorge De Jesus will have his first board meeting on Thursday.
Open session is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the district office, 32248 Crown Valley Road. The meeting is in-person only as the board does not have a Zoom meeting scheduled, according to the agenda.
The district’s Board of Education unanimously selected De Jesus for the provisional appointment at a special meeting on Aug. 17.
De Jesus will serve through December 2024, the remainder of former trustee Tim Jorgensen’s term. Jorgensen, a retired teacher with the district, resigned from the board effective June 30 after he moved out of the district’s boundaries.
De Jesus was born in Irvine and grew up in Colton, according to his biography. He graduated from high school in 1996, after which he enlisted as a Motor Transport Operator in the US Army. While in the Army, he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., and Mannheim, Germany, where he deployed to Bosnia during Operation Joint Forge.
In 2002, De Jesus joined the Los Angeles Police Department and worked on various assignments. He is assigned to the Mental Health Evaluation Unit, where he supervises crisis response teams.
In 2019, De Jesus moved to Acton with his wife Daisy and their children Mellissa, Lily, Jazmine and Georgia. De Jesus’ educational background includes the following: a Doctor of Education in Organizational Leadership and Change; a Master of Science in Geospatial Intelligence; and a Master of Law, all from the University of Southern California; and a bachelor’s degree in equine science from Dickinson State University. De Jesus is pursuing a master’s degree in human resources from USC and is expected to graduate in 2025.
During his time off from work, he enjoys spending time with his family and horses. De Jesus also volunteers at USC’s Rossier School of Education as a mentor for first-year Doctor of Education students and as a part-time grader for graduate courses.
