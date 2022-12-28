New traffic safety laws set to take effect next year include laws that seek to reduce catalytic converter theft, expand the criteria for “gross negligence” in relation to vehicular manslaughter and try to make it safer for cyclists who share the road with motorists.

The laws were passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. The laws take effect ,Jan. 1, unless otherwise noted, the California Highway Patrol said in a release to highlight the new laws.

