Australia Brain Parasite

A neurosurgeon in Canberra, Australia, reviewing a patient’s mystery neurological symptoms pulled a 3-inch wriggling worm similar to this one from the patient’s brain.

 Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia — A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient’s brain.

Surgeon Hari Priya Bandi was performing a biopsy through a hole in the 64-year-old patient’s skull at Canberra Hospital last year when she used forceps to pull out the parasite, which measured 8 centimeters, or 3 inches.

