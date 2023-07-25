Israel Politics

Demonstrators block the traffic on a highway crossing the city during a protest Monday in Tel Aviv against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system.

 Associated Press

JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament on Monday approved the first major law in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s contentious plan to overhaul the country’s justice system, triggering a new burst of mass protests and drawing accusations that he was pushing the country toward authoritarian rule.

The vote, passed unanimously by Netanyahu’s ruling coalition after the opposition stormed out of the hall, deepened the fissures that have tested the delicate social ties that bind the country, rattled the cohesion of its powerful military and repeatedly drew concern from Israel’s closest ally, the United States. It came just hours following Netanyahu’s release from a hospital.

