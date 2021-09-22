LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District’s Governing Board honored the 75th Street Quarry and Macy Neshati, executive director and CEO of the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, with the 2021 Achievement in Reducing Emissions, or AIRE, Awards Tuesday morning.
“Thanks to the 75th Street Quarry and Macy Neshati’s effort, the air quality in the Antelope Valley has benefited,” Board Chairman Marvin Crist said. “As a result, they have earned the distinction of being named the recipient of the 2020-21 Pete Knight Memorial Aire Award, the AVAQMD’s highest honor.”
This is one of the first years the agency has awarded the AIRE Award to two people who are both very deserving, AVAQMD Executive Director Bret Banks said. He has worked with both recipients since 2014.
“Both these folks are really smart, they’re forward thinking, sincere, principled, humbled, which is a really interesting quality in this situation, ethical and very professional,” Banks said.
The family owned and operated 75th Street Quarry & Recycling, at 75th Street East between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R in Palmdale, received its award for its innovative work with water suppression sprayers to mitigate particulate matter in the form of dust and materials during their operations.
“I don’t know how many people are really familiar with a lot of the work that goes on out in Littlerock at Avenue T,” Banks said. “They take big rocks and make them into little rocks. There’s a lot of dust and particulate that gets developed in the process and because of the weather we have, a lot of rain, a lot of wind, it’s very difficult to control.”
He said 75th Street Quarry owner Viktor Pusic installed a state-of-the art water distribution network that provides ready access to water for dust suppression throughout the 30-acre facility.
“It means a lot, it means a lot because not only do we try to comply with the requirements but we truly care about the environment,” Pusic said.
He trains his staff to always be on the lookout, such as driving slower on dry roads or even shutting the operation down if needed.
“This really is an honor,” he said. “More than anything, it’s a challenge to live better. I think we all can and we certainly will do that.”
Neshati received the AIRE for his vision of making the AVTA home to the first and largest, electric transit fleet in North America.
Banks read from Neshati’s nomination form when he introduced him.
“Dedicated transit professional, fair and equitable leader, a mentor and a visionary,” Banks said.
Neshati has been involved with heavy equipment and transit agencies since 1979. He joined BYD Coach and Bus in 2014 as senior vice president of BYD Heavy Industries. He helped build a sales team that led the company to record levels of battery electric buses. He also managed the construction of an additional 450,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehouse base in Lancaster, leading to the creation of more than 700 jobs in the Antelope Valley.
“Since joining Antelope Valley Transit Authority in 2018, Macy has demonstrated to the AVTA Board, to the AVTA staff, riders and our entire Antelope Valley community, a sincere heart for the transit agency and for obtaining AVTA’s groundbreaking, zero-emission goals,” Banks said.
Neshati said it’s not his award, but the Board’s award, adding that it started with the AVTA Board of Directors’ vision.
“A very, very dynamic and visionary Board,” he said. “We started this path in 2014, I just happened to be lucky enough to be the one shepherding it through its final phases. But again, I attribute it all to the vision of the board of directors that started this journey for us and to this amazing staff.”
Neshati accepted the award on behalf of the agency.
“It you noticed, Macy, it has your name on it, not the Board’s name on it because of the things that you do and how you do them,” Crist, who also serves as chairman of the AVTA Board of Directors, said. “It’s important that everybody understands that it takes a leader and you shepherded it across the finish line. What you’ve done and how you’ve done it is very, very important.”
The AIRE Award first launched in 1999 in observance of National Pollution Prevention Week, which is observed annually on the third week of September. In 2005, the AVAQMD Governing Board renamed the AIRE Award in honor of the late Senator William “Pete” Knight, in recognition of his key role in the creation of the AVAQMD as a locally controlled air district.
