PALMDALE — The City’s neighborhood services department will host an Introduction to Neighborhood Watch presentation via Zoom at 7 p.m. tonight.
The 30-minute presentation will provide Palmdale residents with information on the benefits of Neighborhood Watch, how to start a group, and what is involved in maintaining a group.
The presentation will be held online using Zoom and may be viewed on any computer, laptop or mobile device. Residents may email the Public Safety Office at publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org to receive an email invitation and a link for the meeting. Users of tablets or smart phones will need to download the free Zoom app to participate. No cameras or microphones are needed and participants will be able to ask questions via a text chat box.
“This is something our residents have been asking for and we are very happy to be offering our presentations online,” Public Safety Supervisor Kery German said.
“Neighborhood Watch is the best and easiest way to learn not only about crime trends, but also disaster preparedness, home security and personal safety issues,” Public Safety Specialist Abner Diaz said. “Join us for our online presentation and find out how forming a Neighborhood Watch group takes very little time and effort. It’s the perfect way to meet your neighbors, learn how to deter crime in your neighborhood, help prepare for a disaster and more.”
For details about the meeting or to learn more about Neighborhood Watch, call Palmdale’s Public Safety Office at 661-267-5170.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.