Obit Ned Rorem

American composer Ned Rorem appears, on Oct. 23, 2003, at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia after a dress rehearsal for his “Evidence of Things Not Seen.”

 Jessica Griffin/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Ned Rorem, the prolific Pulitzer- and Grammy-winning musician known for his vast output of compositions and for his barbed and sometimes scandalous prose, died, Friday, at 99.

The news was confirmed by a publicist for his longtime music publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, who said he died of natural causes at his home on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

