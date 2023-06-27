MONTREAL — Dahrran Diedrick, the Canadian running back who starred at Nebraska and won three Grey Cup titles in a 10-year Canadian Football League career, died Saturday after fighting cancer. He was 44.
The Montreal Alouettes, the team Diedrick helped win two Grey Cups, confirmed the death through his family. Quarterback Anthony Calvillo, currently the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was a teammate of Diedrick’s for eight seasons in Montreal.
“I won two championships with Dahrran and he was a very important piece of our team,” Calvillo said in a statement. “He was always in a good mood and got along with everyone in our dressing room. He leaves us far too young.”
Born in Jamaica and raised in Toronto, the 6-foot, 225-pound Diedrick was the first Canadian scholarship recruit to play for Nebraska. In 2001, he started for the Cornhuskers, rushing for a Big 12-leading 1,299 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Diedrick helped Nebraska reach the national championship game at the 2002 Rose Bowl, a 37-14 loss to Miami. He finished his college career with 2,745 yards rushing on 502 carries with 26 touchdowns.
“It’s really sad,” former Nebraska coach Frank Solich said. “Great kid. Huge heart in everything he did. I enjoyed being around him, I enjoyed coaching him and I think the players enjoyed being around him. He was a warrior.
“The perfect I-back to have a fullback in front of you. You could run I formation all day long with that combination. He was a true I-formation tailback. He’d give you everything he had.”
