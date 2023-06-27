Obit Diedrick Football

Nebraska’s Dahrran Diedrick (30) carries as Utah State’s Derrek Shank (25) defends during a 2002 game. Diedrick, who went on to three Grey Cup titles in a 10-year Canadian Football League career, died Saturday at age 44.

 Associated Press files

MONTREAL — Dahrran Diedrick, the Canadian running back who starred at Nebraska and won three Grey Cup titles in a 10-year Canadian Football League career, died Saturday after fighting cancer. He was 44.

The Montreal Alouettes, the team Diedrick helped win two Grey Cups, confirmed the death through his family. Quarterback Anthony Calvillo, currently the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, was a teammate of Diedrick’s for eight seasons in Montreal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.