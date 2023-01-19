Obit Chris Ford Basketball

Boston Celtics head coach Chris Ford watches the Celtics play against the Seattle SuperSonics, in 1994, in Seattle. Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74.

Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced, Wednesday, in a statement. He was 74.

The family revealed the death through the Celtics. No official cause was given, but the statement said Ford died, Tuesday. The Press of Atlantic City reported he died in Philadelphia after suffering a heart attack, earlier this month.

