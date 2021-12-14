SAN DIEGO — Navy prosecutors alleged, Monday, that a sailor charged with setting the fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard last year was “disgruntled” after dropping out of Navy SEAL training, while his defense lawyers criticized the preliminary hearing as unfair.
Prosecutor Cmdr. Rich Federico told the court that text messages show Seaman Apprentice Ryan Sawyer Mays lied about his SEAL training to family and friends and was angry about being reassigned to the Bonhomme Richard. They also said he used foul language with officers days before the blaze.
Mays denied igniting the amphibious assault ship that burned for nearly five days and injured dozens aboard. His lawyers told the court that the government did not properly share the information it had gathered against him.
The defense lawyers said the Navy only recently had handed over 28,000 pages of material and hours of videos that were impossible to review before Monday’s hearing.
(1) comment
That's called being a Traitor...whether the Navy did you wrong or not....I bet China approves of his actions.
