Navy Robotic Ships

In this image provided by the US Navy, a Sea Hunter, a crewless vessel, arrives at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, to participate in the Rim of Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. The Navy is expediting development of drone ships aimed at expanding the reach of offensive firepower while keeping sailors on traditional warships farther from harm’s way.

 Associated Press

Facing a growing threat from China, the Navy envisions drone ships keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast Pacific Ocean, extending the reach of firepower, and keeping sailors out of harm’s way.

The Navy is speeding development of those robotic ships as an affordable way to keep pace with China’s growing fleet while vowing not to repeat costly shipbuilding blunders from recent years.

