Obit Code Talker Sandoval

In this 2004 photo, Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval of Shiprock, NM, poses for pictures during a ceremony where the Oreland C. Joe Code Talker sculpture was unveiled at the Navajo Nation Fairgrounds in Window Rock, Ariz. Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.

 Brett Butterstein/The Daily Times via AP

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Samuel Sandoval, one of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers who transmitted messages in World War II using a code based on their native language, has died.

Sandoval died, late Friday, at a hospital in Shiprock, NM, his wife, Malula told The Associated Press, on Saturday. He was 98.

