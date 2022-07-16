VALYERMO — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will conduct the second of three community workshops, today, to gather public feedback for the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area Nature Center replacement planning project.
The workshop is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Devil’s Punchbowl, 28000 Devil’s Punchbowl Road.
There will be presentation of alternative nature center concepts based on what park visitors said at the community visioning workshop held, on June 4. Some of the questions to be considered are whether to build a new and larger nature center in the same place where the old one burred down.
Officials are also considering whether to tear down the house of the family that previously owned the property before the county bought it, in the 1960s, and build a new center in its place. The house is now being used as a temporary ranger station. The house has no historical value.
The final workshop, scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m., Aug. 27, will feature a presentation of the final draft Nature Center concept.
The Nature Center was destroyed by the Bobcat Fire in 2020. Approximately 90% of the 1,310-acre Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area burned. The Devil’s Punchbowl reopened, on April 1, after a temporary closure due to the damage caused by the Bobcat Fire. There are new restrooms at the park. The trails have also been restored. The habitat is still trying to recover, according to park officials. Visitors are encouraged to be mindful of new growth and stay on the trails.
The Devil’s Punchbowl is operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Visitors can walk, hike or take a horseback ride on a seven-and-a-half-mile round-trip trail through a deep canyon formed by the run-off of large quantities of water from the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the park’s website.
