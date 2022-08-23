VALYERMO — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will present the final draft Nature Center concept for the Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area Nature Center replacement planning project, Saturday, at a community meeting.
The workshop is scheduled from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Devil’s Punchbowl, 28000 Devil’s Punchbowl Road.
A copy of the draft document was not immediately available, Monday.
Officials held a community visioning workshop, on June 4. They presented alternative Nature Center concepts at a July 16 workshop, based on what park visitors said at the previous workshop.
Some of the questions considered at the second event included whether to build a new and larger nature center in the same place, where the old one burned down.
Officials also considered whether to tear down the house of the family that previously owned the property, before the county bought it, in the 1960s and build a new center in its place. The house is now being used as a temporary ranger station. The house has no historical value.
The Nature Center was destroyed, in 2020, by the Bobcat Fire. Approximately 90% of the 1,310-acre Devil’s Punchbowl Natural Area burned. The Devil’s Punchbowl reopened, on April 1, after a temporary closure due to the damage caused by the Bobcat Fire. There are new restrooms at the park. The trails have also been restored. The habitat is still trying to recover, according to park officials. Visitors are encouraged to be mindful of new growth and stay on the trails.
The Devil’s Punchbowl is operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Visitors can walk, hike or take a horseback ride on a seven-and-a-half-mile, round-trip trail through a deep canyon formed by the run-off of large quantities of water from the San Gabriel Mountains, according to the park’s website.
