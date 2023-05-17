Obit Native American Leader

Joe A. Garcia, governor of northern New Mexico’s Ohkay Owingeh pueblo, president of the National Congress of American Indians in Washington and the chairman of the All Indian Pueblo Council, stands in front of a mural at the All Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, N.M., in 2006. Garcia died Thursday at age 70.

 Associated Press files

SANTA FE, New Mexico — Joe A. Garcia, a well-known Native American leader from New Mexico and advocate for tribal sovereignty, has died at 70, his family confirmed Saturday.

A traditional funeral was already held following Garcia’s death Thursday, said family members. The cause of death was not made public.

