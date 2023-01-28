WORLD
Shooting near Jerusalem place of worhip
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WORLD
Shooting near Jerusalem place of worhip
JERUSALEM — Israel’s national rescue service Mada says a gunman killed five people and wounded three others in a shooting near a synagogue, Friday night, in east Jerusalem, one of the deadliest attacks on Israelis in years. The gunman was shot and reportedly killed.
The attack took place a day after Israeli troops killed nine Palestinians during a raid at a refugee camp in the West Bank. The medical service said the wounded, Friday night, included a 70-year-old in critical condition. Earlier in the day, violence appeared to ebb following the deadliest Israeli raid in two decades. Gaza militants had fired rockets and Israel carried out airstrikes overnight, but the exchange was limited.
NATION
Virginia House GOP votes down gun measures
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have voted down a range of bills that would have added new restrictions on firearms, including a ban on assault-style weapons, a college campus gun ban and a gun-storage bill that were priorities for Democrats.
The Thursday evening votes underscore that major action on gun laws is unlikely, this year, given the divided control of the General Assembly.
On a 6-4 vote, a House Public Safety subcommittee defeated a bill from Democratic Del. Dan Helmer that would have expanded the definition of “assault firearm” and prohibited the import, sale, transfer, manufacture, purchase or transport of such a gun.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.