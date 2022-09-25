TPAA students

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy students (from left to right) Frida Sandoval Robles, Michelle Mendoza, Ashley Welch and Adrian Anaya were recognized by the College Board with the National Hispanic Recognition Award.

 Photo courtesy of Axis Images

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy high school students Adrian Anaya, Ashley Welch, Frida Sandoval Robles and Michelle Mendoza earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.

Anaya, Welch, Sandoval Robles and Mendoza were recognized by the College Board with the National Hispanic Recognition Award. They will be able to use the academic honor in their college and scholarship applications.

