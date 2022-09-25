PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy high school students Adrian Anaya, Ashley Welch, Frida Sandoval Robles and Michelle Mendoza earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
Anaya, Welch, Sandoval Robles and Mendoza were recognized by the College Board with the National Hispanic Recognition Award. They will be able to use the academic honor in their college and scholarship applications.
The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — award academic honors to underrepresented students.
Eligible sophomore or juniors must have a 3.5 grade-point average or higher at the time they are submitting the application. They must have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more Advanced Placement exams. They must also identify as African American or Black, Hispanic or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town, according to the College Board.
Welch, a senior, took two Advanced Placement exams her sophomore year. She passed both exams, AP Calculus AB and AP European History, with a 3 out of 5 score. She learned about the National Hispanic Recognition Program by chance.
“It’s one of those things where you get emailed it and I read about it,” Welch said. “I was like, ‘You know, I’m going to try to apply for this.’ I didn’t think it would actually happen.”
Welch submitted her information online and waited.
“It turns out that I won,” she said. “I was so surprised.”
Welch hopes to attend the University of California, Davis, and become a veterinarian.
Senior Sandoval Robles took four AP exams her junior year. She got a 3 on AP English language, a 3 on AP Calculus AB, a 5 on AP US History and a 4 on AP Art History.
Sandoval Robles applied after she and her mother received an email about award program. Her mother encouraged her to apply, she said.
“I applied to it never really expecting much, and I think it was a couple of months passed, and then eventually I got the thing telling me that I had gotten the award,” she said.
Sandoval Robles hopes to attend Stanford University to study computer science.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition,” TPAA Principal Chris Fore said. “We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments. These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students’ National Recognition award status is shared with colleges for those students who have agreed to participate in Student Search Service.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs,” Tarlin Ray, College Board Senior Vice President of BigFuture said in a statement. “This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach.”
