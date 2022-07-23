PALMDALE — The city’s annual National Night Out returns, from 6 to 9 p.m., on Tuesday, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
National Night Out offers residents the opportunity to meet first responders, learn about services available and meet their neighbors in a festive atmosphere.
Admission and all activities are free, and food and snacks will be for sale from a variety of vendors. Pets are not allowed.
The event will feature activities for families, music, giveaways, games, photo ops and public safety displays. A scavenger hunt will give visitors the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for a Ring video doorbell.
Visitors will be able to get up-close and personal with equipment such as a fire truck or a Sheriff’s Department armored vehicle.
“We’re excited to again host National Night Out for our residents to enjoy,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a release announcing the event. “Come by with your family, friends and neighbors and meet the first responders and other community partners that serve the City of Palmdale and the entire Antelope Valley while having a great time of music, food and fun.”
The event is part of a nationwide crime and drug prevention awareness campaign designed to generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts. It strengthens neighborhood spirit and law enforcement-community partnerships and sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting crime.
Palmdale, for many years, has expanded on the National Night Out definition, including all manner of community organizations and agencies and providing an opportunity for residents to learn what they provide.
In celebration of National Night Out 2022, residents in Palmdale neighborhoods are asked to participate by turning on their outside lights and spending evenings outside with neighbors throughout the month of August.
