PALMDALE — Residents are invited to a family-friendly evening of games, fun, food and information at Palmdale’s National Night Out on Tuesday.
The annual event is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
National Night Out offers residents the opportunity to meet first responders, learn about services available and meet their neighbors in a festive atmosphere.
The free event will include activities for the family, music, giveaways, games, photo ops and public safety displays from first responders and other agencies serving Palmdale and the Antelope Valley. Participants also could win a Ring video doorbell.
Food, ice cream and snacks will be available for purchase from various vendors.
Admission and all activities are free. Pets are not allowed.
Visitors will be able to get up-close and personal with equipment such as a fire truck or a sheriff’s department armored vehicle.
“The city is proud to be a part of National Night Out,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said. “This nationwide crime prevention awareness campaign strengthens neighborhood spirit and law enforcement-community partnerships and sends a message that Palmdale is organized and standing against crime. Come with your family, friends and neighbors and meet first responders and community partners serving the entire Antelope Valley while having a great time.”
Palmdale partners with several groups to make this event possible, including Antelope Valley Fair & Event Center, Learn4Life, Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District, Antelope Valley Transit Authority and WM (formerly Waste Management).
The event is part of a nationwide crime and drug prevention awareness campaign designed to generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts.
Palmdale, for many years, has expanded on the National Night Out definition, including all manner of community organizations and agencies and providing an opportunity for residents to learn what they provide.
For details, call 661-267-5170 or email publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org.
