LANCASTER — The United States is averaging about 906.000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine daily, a marked drop from April when the rate was more than three million doses per day.
“At this rate, again the prediction is, to reach 70% we’ll probably by Nov. 10 and to reach 85(%) will be March of next year,’ Deputy Mayor Jonathan Truong said during his regular COVID-19 update at the Lancaster City Council meeting.
In Los Angeles County, 67% of people ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Of those, 82% of people 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
In Lancaster, 57.6% of the population has been vaccinated, compared to 66.7% in Palmdale.
“It will take us longer to get to the herd immunity,” Truong said.
Truong cited a UCLA study that followed 100 patients who had a COVID-19 infection to see how long the natural infection antibodies last.
“They showed that 90% of patients who had the infection, after 90 days their antibodies start to level off,” Truong said.
A seven-month study published in Nature of 578 patients who had a COVID-19 infection in Barcelona showed that their natural antibodies started to drop off after six months. A third study published in Science showed that natural antibodies started to taper off after eight months.
“Overall, the discussion is eight months but people are leaning toward six months to get the third booster shot to protect the population,” Truong said. “It might be that going forward, to battle COVID we probably have to get two shots a year, just like an annual shot for influenza, maybe two shots for COVID as COVID is able to evolve so quickly.”
Truong added a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that antibodies in patients who were fully vaccinated lasted longer than antibodies in patients who were infected with the virus.
For example, the study looked at patients in Kentucky over May and June of this year. Patients who had the infection and got vaccinated afterward had an infection rate of 20%. Patients who had the infection and did not get vaccinated were 72% more likely to get the infection a second time.
“If you have a natural infection, get the shot so that doesn’t happen to you,” Truong said.
Councilman Darrell Dorris asked what to tell people who say vaccinated people can still get infected, even though it is at a lower rate.
“What they’re saying is true but not the complete story,” Deputy Mayor Dr. Larry Stock said. “The story is that if you’re vaccinated, your chance of getting it is much lower on multiples — you’re five times or so higher risk of catching it if you’re not vaccinated.”
Stock added there are multiple reasons and benefits to get vaccinated.
“Even if you get sick, the chances that you’re going to end up with a serious problem like hospitalization or death is so much lower,” Stock said, adding the chances of long COVID-19 is also lower.
Dorris also asked about the chance for herd immunity against the Coronavirus.
Truong said herd immunity occurs when about 70% to 80% of the entire population has the antibody either through natural infection or the vaccine.
“Having the vaccine pushes the herd immunity capacity earlier,” Truong said.
He added the 1918 influenza pandemic took three years for that strain to end. That’s because it took three years for the whole world to get infected.
“We didn’t have vaccines at that time,” Truong said.
Stock cited the state of Vermont, where 68.8% of the population is fully vaccinated, as an example of what herd immunity could look like.
“They’re not having problems like the rest of the country is having,” Stock said.
Stock added the 1918 influenza pandemic ended only when everyone on the planet was either dead or immune.
“The only way to get immune was to get the infection and survive it,” Stock said. “Today we have a choice — you don’t have to get the infection; you can get vaccinated.”
Stock added people who have been vaccinated and who get the infection will most likely not die, or be sick with COVID for long.
“The chance of giving it to wsomeone else is far reduced and you probably won’t cause mutation,” he said.
Stock compared the virus to a forest fire.
“This thing is going to burn through the entire population of the earth until it seeks out everybody who’s vulnerable,” Stock said. “It’s going to burn until there’s no more fuel left and then it’s going to stop.”
With 83% of people aged 65 and older fully vaccinated nationwide, Truong said that population has reached herd immunity.
“We don’t see that in the hospital anymore; very rarely do I see someone over age 65 hospitalized these days,” Truong said.
City Manager Jason Caudle gave an update on Lancaster’s vaccine efforts. He said some 800 teens ages 16 to 18 have been fully vaccinated through the $10,000 scholarship program, which ends Sept. 30.
Lancaster has also offered vaccines at welcome back events. Local schools are also offering vaccinations for students. On Sept. 25, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley will offer a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot super event at Lancaster Municipal Stadium.
“The effort is still going strong to get people vaccinated,” Caudle said.
Visit myturn.gov for details.
