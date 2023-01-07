Obit Nate Thayer

American journalist Nate Thayer, of Falmouth, Mass., sits bandaged in a hotel room, on Oct. 15, 1989, in Aranyaprathet, Thailand, after he was injured in a land mine explosion on his return from Cambodia.

 AP Photo

Nate Thayer, a fearless reporter who survived several brushes with death over decades covering conflict in Southeast Asia and was the last western journalist to interview Pol Pot, the leader of the murderous Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia, has died.

Thayer was found dead at his Falmouth, Mass., home, on Tuesday, by a friend, his brother, Rob Thayer, said Thursday. He was 62.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.